Duncan church helps local senior citizens

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Volunteers at New Hope Baptist Church in Duncan were hard at work to help local senior citizens.
They filled 900 Christmas sacks with fruit, snacks and goodies.
Those were then taken to people living in nursing homes and in assisted living programs across Stephens County.
Volunteers today said they are glad to be able to help out others during the holiday season.
“It’s a joy, a blessing to watch all our folks come out and take care of the community and do what Christ has called us to do which is take care of those in need," said media director of New Hope, Brent Hale.
They’ve been doing this for the past 15 years, and officials with New Hope Baptist Church say they plan to continue it in the years to come.
