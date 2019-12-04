FFA 4-H Friends: Esther Ferrier

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - For our FFA 4-H Friend of the Week, it is not about the awards, it is about the experience. Get to know Duncan High School senior, Esther Ferrier, who loves to share her passion of animals.
Ferrier’s love of animals began at a young age.
“Yeah, ever since I was little," said Ferrier. "My brother had horses and I’d always take care of them, and it just stuck with me.”
Over the years, Ferrier has combined her passion with hard work and has found success.
“A couple years ago I got grand champion lamb,” said Ferrier. “The year before, reserve champion lamb in Carter County.”
For Ferrier, it is not about the awards.
“More about the experience," said Ferrier. "I don’t hardly think about the awards. I just think about all the good times I’ve had.”
Some of those good times include mentoring younger exhibitors.
“She had two little sisters, a nephew and a niece that were showing at the same time and she went over and she was walking through everything and teaching them how to do that and making sure that they were steady with it before she went out," said Kandy Byas, a family friend. "I think she’s going to be a real good leader.”
“I just love working with people and animals,” said Ferrier.
Ferrier said she enjoys the many different aspects FFA has to offer and encourages others to get involved.
“There’s speeches. Which, whatever kind of person you are, where you’re standing in front of a crowd or just walking a lamb or pig around the ring. It can be any type of person that can be in FFA," said Ferrier. "So, whatever type of person you are, FFA is for anyone.”
Ferrier said after she graduates, she plans on attending Eastern Oklahoma State College for livestock judging. She eventually hopes to become a veterinarian.
