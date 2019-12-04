First Alert Forecast: A few passing showers & sprinkles can’t be ruled out

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For the rest of this Wednesday, we’ll see temperatures primarily in the 50s. Upper 50s between 5PM & 6PM. Mid 50s between 7PM to 8PM and then dropping into the low 50s after 9PM. We’ll see clouds linger through the rest of this afternoon and tonight. A passing shower & sprinkle also can’t be ruled out in our western/ southern counties.
Waking up tomorrow morning, we’ll see temperatures in the upper 30s to low & mid 40s. Clouds will taper off overnight but not completely. Expect partly cloudy skies with south winds at 5 to 10mph. Just after lunch time temperatures will be near 60° and highs will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s! A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out later in the evening after 6PM. Winds at the end of the day will be out of the north at 10 to 20mph.
A cold front does push through late Thursday into Friday but it won’t be until Friday when we really see the impacts of the cold front. Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 50s! There will be plenty of sunshine during the afternoon but then a few clouds build in for the weekend.
This weekend will start off on the colder side with most places in the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. The partial cloud cover will stick around into Sunday, but the temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s. Temperatures will begin to fall off early next week as we are tracking another cold front to move into Texoma. Highs will be in the lower 60s Monday and lower 50s Tuesday.
Sunshine does return heading into next Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50s.
