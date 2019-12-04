LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is another cold start to the day, but we will warm back into the mid 60s this afternoon. As we go through the day cloud cover will increase as well. Along with the cloud cover a small amount of moisture will move in out of the west, that moisture could spark a few sprinkles for our far western counties. Those will clear by 7PM.
Tomorrow will be another warm day with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will start out of the south ahead of the cold front, and then turn to the north later in the day. Those southerly winds will build in a little moisture that could bring a few isolated showers into northern Texoma.
We will begin to see the impact of that cold front Friday as temperatures will only be in the lower 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine during the afternoon but then a few clouds build in for the weekend.
This weekend will start off on the colder side with most places in the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. The partial cloud cover will stick around into Sunday, but the temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s. Temperatures will begin to fall off early next week as we are tracking another cold front to move into Texoma. Highs will be in the lower 60s Monday and lower 50s Tuesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
