Fort Sill soldiers learn about St. Barbara

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Soldiers on Fort Sill were educated on the patron saint of the field artillery Tuesday.
There, many of them learned about who Saint Barbara was.
According to legend, she was beheaded by her father for converting to Christianity, and he then was struck by lightning.
She is now said to guard people from thunderstorms, fire and explosions.
She's honored every December.
Tuesday’s event comes ahead of the Saint Barbara’s Day Ball, which is set to take place later this week.
