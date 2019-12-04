Ft. Sill hosts annual Holiday Tree Lighting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill has officially kicked off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting.
The ceremony also served as a finale to Fort Sill's 150th Anniversary.
It was hosted by Major General Wilson Shoffner and the Fires Center team.
In addition to the lighting... the Freedom Elementary Choir played, along with the 77th Army Band.
Santa even made a guest appearance, and helped General Shoffner tell a special Holiday story.
“We have so many Soldiers who do community service, and host food drives, so it’s just part of our tradition. So we do a tree lighting ceremony, we also have along tradition of just partnering with the community, celebrating together, so we just excited to have something like this to celebrate,” said Monica Guthrie, the celebrations MC.
If you didn’t make it out to the tree lightning, you will be able to visit post and see it illuminated through the New Year.
