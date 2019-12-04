Local students given congressional nomination for entry to prestigious military academies

(TNN) - Three local students have been given a congressional nomination for some of the nation’s most prestigious military academies.
Tuesday, Representative Tom Cole announced the 20 students nominated from the Fourth District of Oklahoma.
Among those students include two from Lawton and one from Cache.
Sydney Gunter from MacArthur High School was nominated for the US Air Force Academy.
Meanwhile, Joseph Kelly from Eisenhower High and Heyward Hutson of Cache high received nominations for the Military Academy at West Point.
Kelly was also honored with a nomination for the US Naval Academy.
