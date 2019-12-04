Man arrested in Comanche Co. after giving fake name, escaping arrest

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - A fake name was not enough to keep Elgin police from arresting a man wanted on several warrants.
27-year-old Austin Lankister was in the back seat of a car that was pulled over last week for expired tags.
When asked, he told the officer his name was “Steven Brock” and reportedly tried to leave the car twice as his information was verified.
But the officer found Lankister’s real name, and his warrants, after running his social security number.
That's when the Lankister got out of the car again and ran into some nearby woods.
The chase was short, though, and he was arrested.
