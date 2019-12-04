7News’ tradition of community involvement continues with ‘Share Your Christmas’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 7News’ longstanding tradition of community involvement and helping those in need continues as we’re gearing up for the annual ‘Share Your Christmas’ event.
For the fourth year, 7News is inviting everyone to help us give back to both the Lawton Food Bank and the Lawton Salvation Army this holiday season.
“What we’re able to do for our clients is based off of the generosity of the entire community and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Marny Skindrude, Executive Director of the Lawton Food Bank.
7News proudly presents ‘Share Your Christmas’--an event all about helping our neighbors in need.
“I’m excited to see how the community gives,” said Skindrude.
“We’re looking forward to this," said Major David Robinson, Commanding Officer of the Lawton Salvation Army. "This is a big thing a big way to help our community one can at a time.”
In addition to donations of non-perishable food, the non-profits are asking for toys, books and clothing.
“They still have lots of angels on the angel tree," said Robinson. "So, any toys that are donated will be used to fill any of the angels that have not been chosen.”
“We do hand out books to young children of all ages on Tuesdays," said Skindrude. "So we’re asking for the book and the food donations here at the food bank.”
Last year, the event brought in more than 24,000 dollars worth of donations.
“This event is one of our biggest food drives of the year,” said Robinson.
“We’re hoping to fill that truck again this year,” said Skindrude.
The 7News team will be out in full force next Tuesday, December 10th. Come join us in front of both Walmart Supercenters in Lawton, at Quanah Parker Trailway and Sheridan Road. We’ll be accepting donations all day from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. We hope to see you there!
