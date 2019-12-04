SWOK organizations participate in Giving Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Giving Tuesday, the international day of giving back at the beginning of the holiday season, and many organizations across Southwest Oklahoma are taking part.
Cameron University’s participation in Giving Tuesday, is nothing new. In the past, they have collected donations for scholarships and campus enhancements. This year though, they are dividing their donations between 40 student organizations.
“So, a lot of people don’t really know what all they do," said Tiffany Smith, assistant to the vice president for university advancement. "Well, of course they have their own special interests, but not only that, they work so hard to make Cameron a better experience for all the students by hosting events on campus, doing community work.”
With a lofty goal they have never gotten close to in the past, supporters had two ways to give - a donation station in the McMahon Centennial Complex, and of course, online.
“We set a really ambitious goal," said Smith. "We want to raise $10,000 and we would split that among the student organizations. The cool thing, too, is that if we do hit that goal and anything we raise above that, the university foundation will match that dollar for dollar, and so they could be potentially doubling their results today.”
The Red Cross is also participating in Giving Tuesday.
“Giving Tuesday is big for us, because it gives us an opportunity to remind people of what the American Red Cross does on a daily basis and it takes a lot of resources,” said Sidney Ellington, executive director for the central and southwest Oklahoma Red Cross chapter.
Ellington said Oklahoma is ranked third, nationwide, when it comes to disasters when you factor in ice storms, flooding, tornadoes and more. However, they are called to home fires more than anything. Just this year, the Red Cross helped 188 people after 73 house fires in the greater Lawton area.
“There are a lot of fires popping up all over the chapter and the more volunteers we have, the more people we can train up, the more those disaster assistance teams can send into the field so that we’re not tapping into the same people over and over,” said Ellington.
If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Red Cross, visit their website, www.redcross.org
If you would like to donate to Cameron University’s Giving Tuesday, you can do so here: www.cameron.edu/givingtuesday
