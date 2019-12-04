Woman arrested for burglary, assaulting Lawton police officer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton homeowner was able to lead police to a woman he says tried to break into his home over the weekend.
The man told police he spotted 30-year-old Caitlyn Lara climbing through his kitchen window Saturday morning.
He says she climbed out and ran when she was caught, but he followed her and called police when she hid in a nearby vacant home.
An officer found Lara hiding in a bathroom, and tackled her when she tried to run off.
She reportedly kicked and punched the officer, but was arrested for burglary and assault.
She’s being held on a $20,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.