Cameron University holds tree lighting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Lawton campus welcomed in the holiday season with its usual festive style.
Cameron’s Centennial Singers filled the night with music as the tree was lit Wednesday night.
There was plenty of Christmas fun, with cookie decorating, live music and lots of food.
It’s an annual event university officials are thrilled to host.
“Our education’s a great opportunity,but its also a community opportunity. We welcome our students, but they have their families who want to see where they go to school, but there’s also people thinking about coming back to school. It’s a great opportunity to share Cameron with the community," said Cameron president Dr. John McArthur.
The event followed last night’s tree-lighting at the CU Duncan campus.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.