First Alert Forecast: A cold front swings by tonight... colder on Friday

I hope everyone was able to get outside and enjoy the BEAUTIFUL day this afternoon! Temperatures have reached the mid 70s and some upper 70s in our region! While those nice temperatures were great.... they are not expected to last thanks to a cold front moving through the state. As of writing this blog, the front is now just in the panhandle of Oklahoma. For the rest of this evening, we’ll see temperatures steadily fall into the upper 60s by 5PM, low 60s between 6 to 7PM, and then into the 50s after 8PM.