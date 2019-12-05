First Alert Forecast: A cold front swings by tonight... colder on Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
I hope everyone was able to get outside and enjoy the BEAUTIFUL day this afternoon! Temperatures have reached the mid 70s and some upper 70s in our region! While those nice temperatures were great.... they are not expected to last thanks to a cold front moving through the state. As of writing this blog, the front is now just in the panhandle of Oklahoma. For the rest of this evening, we’ll see temperatures steadily fall into the upper 60s by 5PM, low 60s between 6 to 7PM, and then into the 50s after 8PM.
Winds throughout the night are also going to increase thanks to the passing front. Relatively calm winds will be expected between 5PM until 9PM, out of the south at 5 to 15mph. After 10PM will see a wind shift now out of the north & winds increasing to 10 to 20mph. Overnight expect winds to be gusty at 15 to 25mph with some gusts 30+.
A few isolated showers also can’t be ruled out in northern Texoma. Best possibility of rain chances are are looking best in counties along I-40 anytime after 7PM. They will not amount to much and should clear or dissipate by 11PM!
Those north winds will keep things cool overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday afternoon the cool air will stay in place as highs will stay in the upper 50s, but winds will increase out of the south at 15-25mph. Those southerly winds will build in warmer air for us here in Texoma Sunday afternoon. Highs for the end of the weekend will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Next week we should stay in the lower 60s on Monday, but as another cold front approaches temperatures will begin fall drastically by Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Our extended forecast through December 18th seems to be trending a lot cooler. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s look to dominate, and limited rain chances remain in place. The next best chances for a few showers here in Texoma will be next Thursday and Friday!
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.