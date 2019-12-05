LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It is setting up to be an absolutely beautiful day all throughout Texoma. We will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the south this morning, but then turn to the west later this afternoon. Rain chances are possible for counties along I-40 anytime after 7PM. They will not amount to much and should clear or dissipate by 11PM. The cold front will move through later tonight and bring winds out of the north at 10-20mph. Those cool north winds will drop temperatures into the mid to upper 30s tomorrow morning.
High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday afternoon the cool air will stay in place as highs will stay in the upper 50s, but winds will increase out of the south at 15-25mph. Those southerly winds will build in warmer air for us here in Texoma Sunday afternoon. Highs for the end of the weekend will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Next week we should stay in the lower 60s on Monday, but as another cold front approaches temperatures will begin fall drastically by Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Our extended forecast through December 18th seems to be trending a lot cooler. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s look to dominate, and limited rain chances remain in place. The next best chances for a few showers here in Texoma will be next Thursday and Friday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.