LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It is setting up to be an absolutely beautiful day all throughout Texoma. We will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the south this morning, but then turn to the west later this afternoon. Rain chances are possible for counties along I-40 anytime after 7PM. They will not amount to much and should clear or dissipate by 11PM. The cold front will move through later tonight and bring winds out of the north at 10-20mph. Those cool north winds will drop temperatures into the mid to upper 30s tomorrow morning.