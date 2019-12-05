Halliburton reducing Duncan workforce

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Halliburton Energy Services will be making reductions to its workforce in Duncan.
This announcement comes two days after confirming El Reno operations would be moved to Duncan.
In an email, External Affairs Supervisor Erin Fuch said the adjustment to the workforce was due to "local market conditions."
Fuch’s e-mail went on to say, “unfortunately we are faced with the difficult reality that reductions are necessary as we work to align our operations to reduced customer activity.”
At this time there has been no word on how many people will lose their jobs. You can count on us to bring you updates as information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.