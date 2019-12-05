HOLIDAY TRADITION: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ airs tonight on KSWO

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is scheduled to air Thursday night on KSWO.
The one-hour show will air at 7 p.m. on ABC.
In the special, Charlie Brown is discouraged by the materialism he sees at Christmas and sets out to find the true meaning, with the aid of Linus.
The hour will also include a series of Christmas-themed cartoon stories called “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales”. They’re based on the work of creator Charles Schulz.
