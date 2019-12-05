Man arrested after being recognized on 7News

December 5, 2019 at 2:44 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 2:44 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man was arrested after being recognized on 7News.

A man we featured on our Most Wanted Wednesday segment two weeks ago was arrested early Sunday morning.

Joshua Smith was caught at a casino after a security guard recognized him from the Most Wanted Wednesday segment and called police.

Smith was wanted for a failure to appear warrant out of Oklahoma City in connection to a larceny and conspiracy charge, as well as a warrant out of Fort Worth for shoplifting.

He was arrested and taken to the Comanche County Detention Center.

