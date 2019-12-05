Museum of the Great Plains receives grant to rebuild historical structure

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Museum of the Great Plains is in the beginning stages of working to rebuild a historical structure.
This is made possible because of the McCasland Foundation.
The Red River Trading Post was built as a replica of one that stood in the 1830s in southeast Lawton.
The $90,000 dollar grant will be used to develop an architectural plan.
“In the next seven months we will be working with an architectural firm to not only redesign the post, but install modern day techniques so we can get more longevity," said John Hernandez.
The trading post has been at the museum for 37 years.
“It’s just old, it’s wood, it’s falling apart, and we get people in here from all over the world due to Fort Sill, and the rest of the world is still fascinated with the American Frontier," said Tim Poteete.
When the trading post was originally built it was a first for the museum, giving people a taste of what life was like back then.
“They can come out here and do some hands on projects, maybe skin a buffalo hide, build something, and understand that those were hard days, and today we do have it easy, but again we have to respect those people that have come before us and forged a frontier here," said Hernandez.
Poteete said they are looking forward to the project.
“We’re really excited to draw these plans up and take this to a company that does restoration of historic buildings, or replicating historic buildings like this and rebuild the thing, and in another 30 years someone else will be worrying about replacing it," said Poteete.
The entire project is estimated to cost $900,000.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.