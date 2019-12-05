7News team rings bells for Salvation Army

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Wednesday night your 7NEWS team rang bells for the Salvation Army.
If you were out at the Walmart on Quannah Parker Trailway, you might have seen us collecting for the organization’s Red Kettle Campaign.
All the money raised is going right back to the Salvation Army, and it will help feed and clothe families in need during the winter months.
If you made it out there, we’d like to thank you! But don’t forget, the Salvation Army will be collecting donations throughout the holidays!
