Sentencing date set for Joe Exotic

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - A sentencing date has been set for the former gubernatorial candidate and zoo owner found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot.
A federal judge announced Wednesday that Joseph Maldonado-Passage also known as “Joe Exotic” will be sentenced late next month.
Passage was convicted earlier this year with conspiring to kill an animal right's activist. The person he tried to hire to carryout the murder, though, was an undercover FBI agent.
He was also found guilty of killing five of his tigers, and offering to sell off tiger cubs.
Passage’s story is set to be adapted for a television show starring Kate McKinnon.
