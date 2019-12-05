Shots fired call prompts two Lawton schools to go on lockdown

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A lockdown on two Lawton schools was lifted Wednesday afternoon after a shots fired call at an apartment complex.
Police were called to the Victoria Square Apartments on 38th Street shortly before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after shots were heard in the area.
Officers at the scene said no one was shot at the apartment complex.
As a result, Learning Tree Academy and Ridgecrest Elementary School were placed on lockdown. That was lifted shortly after 3:00 p.m.
We’ve reached out to police to see if any arrests were made. As always, we’ll bring you more as soon as the information is made available.
