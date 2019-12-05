UTRGV takes on Mid-America Christian

TEAM LEADERS: Lesley Varner II has averaged 12.6 points and seven rebounds for the Vaqueros, while Jordan Jackson has accounted for 16.1 points per game.LONG-RANGE LESLEY: Through eight games, Texas Rio Grande Valley's Lesley Varner II has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 73.9 percent from the free throw line this season.