Altus gas line break prompts temporary evacuations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A few people in Altus were temporarily evacuated from their homes Thursday afternoon after a gas line break.
Officials say crews were working when gas lines were accidentally struck, causing three homes on East Elder Street to temporarily evacuate.
Center Point Energy crews not only were working on that, but another gas line cut on East Broadway Street.
Altus Public Schools officials say they canceled all activities in the gym and auditorium for the day as a result, but did not have to evacuate.
