LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are seeing remnants of a cold front moving through Texoma this morning. Those remnants include stronger winds with gusts up to 30mph and colder air. Low temperatures this morning will be around 40 degrees and highs this afternoon will only be around 53. This cooler air mixed with increased cloud cover will not allow us to warm up much today.
Tomorrow will be another cold day all throughout Texoma with high temperatures only topping out in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. We won't stay cold for long as high temperatures jump into the mid 60s on Sunday. It will be a decent end to weekend with a little sunshine.
Late Monday into early Tuesday our next cold front will impact Texoma. This front will drop temperatures Tuesday morning into the upper 20s and highs Tuesday afternoon into the upper 40s.
Wednesday afternoon we will begin to clear out with lots of sunshine moving back into Texoma. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 50s. Winds will become stronger out of the south at 15-25mph. Thick cloud cover moves in on Thursday ahead of a few rain chances possible Thursday evening.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
