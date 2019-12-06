Halliburton begins staff reduction at Duncan facility

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Halliburton began layoffs in Duncan Thursday.
It comes after the company already announced a relocation of services from El Reno to Duncan, offering approximately half of those employees an option to relocate to Stephens County.
It was a tough day for Dillon Foster and his family as he was suddenly let go from Halliburton, and from what people posted on social media, he’s not the only person now searching for work.
Representatives from Halliburton said the reductions of staff at the Duncan Site are a direct reaction to local market conditions and reduced customer activity.
Halliburton confirmed lay offs would be coming to the Duncan plant, and shortly after, people began sharing on Social Media that it started.
Now, a Halliburton mechanic of close to a decade is wondering what’s next.
“It affected so many, and most of us have established families, established what we thought would amass to a career, but in the back of your mind you know the possibility is always there,” said Dillon Foster.
Foster said when he was let go today, it came without warning.
“Everything happened so quickly, rumors spread quickly, but there was no concrete answers as to what was next,” said Foster.
Lyle Roggow with DAEDF said these back to back announcements are Halliburton’s attempts to make up ground in a struggling area.
“It’s really not the price of the product, it’s just the amount of wells being drilled to produce hydrocarbons is less, and when there is less, there is less work,” said Lyle Roggow, the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation.
Until a clear number of layoffs are announced, Roggow said they will do their best to help find people work, but right now, Duncan is in the midst of a tight labor market.
“We will have a job fair, in which we will try and help them through this process. Some of them have been contacting me about other companies in the area, and that’s a possibility as well. We are going to try and get as many placed as we possibly can,” said Roggow.
With nearly 10 years of experience in this industry, Foster said he’s hopeful more opportunities are out there.
“There’s many options out there, but as far as Oil and Gas, they are getting pretty limited in OK. Workforce OK is being very helpful for anyone else affected in the Duncan office or Online, and good luck to anybody else in the future," said Foster.
As total layoffs are confirmed, we will work to get more information on available work and training opportunities.
Halliburton also is still yet to confirm how many people will be relocating from the El Reno plant down to Stephens County.
