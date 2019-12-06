Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

RAPE-ACCUSER'S NAME
Texas woman fights to keep name out of lawsuit alleging rape
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman is fighting for anonymity in a lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker, but a federal judge who plans to dismiss the case has ordered that her name be made public first. While an appeals courts put the order on hold, legal experts say such actions are not unprecedented as judges have wide discretion in deciding whether to make a name public. However, advocates for sexual assault survivors say such rulings can have a chilling effect on whether victims come forward.
BORDER PATROL-MIGRANT DEATH
Report: Teen who died in US custody unresponsive for hours
HOUSTON (AP) — Video of the U.S. Border Patrol cell where a 16-year-old from Guatemala died of the flu shows the teen writhing and collapsing on the floor for hours before he was found dead. The footage published Thursday by ProPublica calls into question the Border Patrol's treatment of Carlos Hernandez Vasquez, who was found dead May 20. According to ProPublica, Hernandez staggered to the toilet in his cell in the middle of the night at the Border Patrol station in Weslaco, Texas, and collapsed nearby. He remained still for more than four hours until his cellmate awakened at 6:05 a.m. and discovered him on the floor.
BORDER WALL-FUNDRAISER
US persuades judge to stop pro-Trump border wall group
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government has persuaded a federal judge to prevent a private fundraising group from building its own wall next to the river that separates the U.S. and Mexico, despite the group claiming it supports President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane on Thursday ordered We Build the Wall and its contractor, Fisher Industries, not to install any fencing or walls along the Rio Grande until they have met the requirements of the International Boundary and Water Commission, which oversees the river.
AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-TEXAS-
Lawyer: Accused Texas school shooter sent to mental hospital
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school has been moved to a state mental health hospital after a judge ruled last month that he is mentally unfit to stand trial. Dimitrios Pagourtzis arrived at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon from the county jail in Galveston on Thursday. Attorney Katy-Marie Lyles says she’s happy he was admitted to the hospital so quickly as there is a waiting list for such facilities. Pagourtzis' Feb. 18 trial is on hold because of his treatment at the hospital.
CORPUS CHRISTI-AX KILLINGS
Man charged in Texas with killing daughter, grandson with ax
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A 72-year-old man in Texas has been charged with using an ax to kill his daughter and teenage grandson and to badly wound another grandson in September. The Caller Times reported Wednesday that a Nueces County grand jury indicted Mohammad Sahi on Nov. 22. on charges of capital murder in the Sept. 12 killings of 47-year-old Nargis Zaman and 18-year-old Hamad Zaman at their home in Corpus Christi. Sahi, who was arrested at the home after the attack, is also accused of seriously injuring his 21-year-old grandson, Hamzah Zamad.
AP-US-PLANT-EXPLOSION
Voluntary evacuation order lifted for Texas coastal city
PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) — Officials in the Texas coastal city of Port Neches have lifted a voluntary evacuation order that was issued overnight because of concerns over air quality following a pair of chemical plant explosions last week. The city issued the voluntary evacuation order Wednesday night after elevated levels of the chemical butadiene were detected. Emergency management officials said Thursday that butadiene levels had dropped to a safe level, so the order was lifted. The elevated chemical levels had been detected after last week's explosions at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches.
PLANT EXPLOSION-CHEMICAL
Officials: Chemical in Texas blasts posed no serious risks
Officials have lifted a voluntary evacuation order for residents in the Texas Gulf Coast city of Port Neches, saying levels of the chemical butadiene have dropped to safe levels. The colorless gas made by processing petroleum was released after two explosions at a chemical plant last week. Butadiene is used to make rubber for car and truck tires, and in the manufacture of acrylics. Breathing the chemical could cause dizziness, nausea and headaches and irritate the eyes, nose and throat. Jefferson County emergency management officials have said the chemicals didn't pose a serious health risk.
JUDICIAL COMMISSION-GAY MARRIAGE
Ex-judicial panelists: Abbott ousted them over gay marriage
HOUSTON (AP) — Two former members of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct said they believe Texas Gov. Greg Abbott removed them from the panel because he disagreed with them over a same-sex marriage case. Abbott, a Republican, had appointed Amy Suhl and Maricela Alvarado to the commission in June of last year but pulled their names when it came time for the Texas Senate to confirm them nine months later. They told the Houston Chronicle that they were told the governor had simply decided to proceed in a different direction, but they said they believe he ousted them because they voted to warn a Waco judge who officiates over opposite-sex marriages but refuses to perform same-sex marriages.
BORDER WALL-FUNDRAISER
Texas judge orders border wall fundraiser not to build
HOUSTON (AP) — A South Texas judge has ordered supporters of President Donald Trump not to build a private border wall on a section of land near the Rio Grande. State District Judge Keno Vasquez on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against We Build the Wall, which raised $25 million after promising to build its own private barrier. Vasquez set a Dec. 17 hearing for We Build the Wall and its founder, Brian Kolfage, to appear in court in Edinburg. We Build the Wall announced last month that it was starting construction on private land next to the Rio Grande, the river in Texas that separates the U.S. and Mexico.
MISSING WOMAN-TEXAS
Police say missing Texas woman killed; man arrested in death
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a woman who went missing after going on a date in July was killed and a man has been arrested in her death. El Paso police said Wednesday that 29-year-old Erika Andrea Gaytan was last heard from July 13 after going to a concert. Police said the body has not been recovered but they have enough evidence to charge an El Paso man with her murder. Gaytan's family said when she went missing that it was not like her to go off and leave her 7-year-old son behind.