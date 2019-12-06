Lawton airport terminal expansion project starts in January

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Changes are coming to the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport in 2020.
The Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport started the preliminary design of the terminal expansion back in 2006.
They will start the first phase of the project in January which will be working on the baggage claim area to make it larger and more convenient.
The Airport Director said they are very excited to finally have received the additional funding they needed.
“It’s going to be a flat conveyor system rather than the way you get your bags right now, it’s the roll up doors and everybody has to crowd in that area, and it’s so inconvenient when we’ve got a larger a plane that comes in that has 70 passengers standing there to get their bag and they have to get it one at a time," said Barbara McNally.
McNally said another important part of the project is to move all of the TSA equipment behind the scenes and make the area more comfortable for passengers as they are getting screened. They will also expand the boarding gate area and add jet bridges to attach to the planes.
They are estimating the entire project to take two years. McNally said they will make things as easy and convenient as possible while construction is taking place.
