Lawton man arrested for rape along with woman charged with hiding him from police

Lawton man arrested for rape along with woman charged with hiding him from police
December 5, 2019 at 11:06 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 11:06 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man wanted on a warrant for First Degree Rape is now behind bars, along with a woman charged with hiding him from police.

Investigators say 39-year-old Brandon Damon sexually abused an 11-year-old girl multiple times from the time she was six.

A warrant for his arrest was filed in October.

He was arrested this week, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Authorities say he was hiding in Christina Keith's home.

During an interview, Keith told police she knew Damon was a fugitive, but was evasive when asked if he was in her home.

They found the man hiding in her attic after she consented to a search.

Keith admitted to lying to police, and was arrested.

She’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.