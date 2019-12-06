Lawton man arrested for rape along with woman charged with hiding him from police

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man wanted on a warrant for First Degree Rape is now behind bars, along with a woman charged with hiding him from police.
Investigators say 39-year-old Brandon Damon sexually abused an 11-year-old girl multiple times from the time she was six.
A warrant for his arrest was filed in October.
He was arrested this week, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Authorities say he was hiding in Christina Keith's home.
During an interview, Keith told police she knew Damon was a fugitive, but was evasive when asked if he was in her home.
They found the man hiding in her attic after she consented to a search.
Keith admitted to lying to police, and was arrested.
She’s being held on a $10,000 bond.
