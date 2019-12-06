Lawton students display artwork in gallery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The artistic talents of dozens of Lawton Public School students were showcased in a special art gallery.
A district-wide art show as held at the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council.
Pieces from 5 different schools' visual art programs were on display.
Organizers say the show gives these young artists a rare chance to shine for the public.
“A lot of times art kids, that’s what they are: art kids. They don’t have the sporting events, they don’t have the concerts, or choir, and so there’s not really any way to celebrate them and the work they’re doing. And this work can probably account for months and months of hard work, so we want to celebrate that," said Theresa Riemer, visual arts teacher at Tomlinson Middle School and organizer of the event.
About 200 artists were represented in the gallery.
Organizers hope to make this an annual event.
