Lawton woman sentenced for abuse of unborn child

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the abuse of her unborn child.
27-year-old Chelsea Thompson was arrested in 2018 after her newborn had to be treated for withdrawal symptoms.
Thompson admitted to authorities that she used heroin, meth and multiple pills, even after she knew she was pregnant. She also said she never sought prenatal care for the baby.
She was sentenced to serve 10 years for child abuse, but she can carry out a suspended sentence upon completing a substance abuse treatment program.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.