LPD hosts tree decorating event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some good, festive news Thursday as the Lawton Police Department held its annual tree decorating event.
As in years past, community members, including students from all three high schools, were at the station to share in the Christmas tradition.
But the fun goes beyond just one evening of holiday cheer.
“The citizens of the community come to the police department to share in a wonderful event that we all partake in, but it’s also an opportunity for them to have a positive interaction with the police department,” said Chief James Smith.
This is the fourth year the department has hosted this event.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.