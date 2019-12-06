LPD says investigation details from viral arrest video will not be made public

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police say details from an internal investigation into Jamal Porter’s arrest will not be made public.
LPD tells 7News it’s against city policy to release the information.
We told you on Monday that police chief James Smith met with members of what’s being called an exploratory community outreach committee.
Our photographer was asked to leave that meeting.
A committee member told us afterward that the chief said discipline was handed down after the investigation.
Video from Porter's arrest in late August showed an officer punching him several times.
It followed reports that Porter was threatening neighbors possibly had a weapon.
