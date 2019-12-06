Man arrested for Lawton bank fraud

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After an alert from the FBI, Lawton police were able to arrest man accused of scamming almost $30,000 from a bank.
In April, Christopher Howard reportedly opened up an account with the Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union.
That same day, he carried out a series of internal transfers to the account, then withdrew thousands of dollars in cash. But officials found that the money had been transferred from a bank account out of Rhode Island.
When asked, Howard said he was moving money from his wife’s attorney account to pay his own attorney, but the woman who owned the account said she had no idea who he was.
Howard was charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false pretense and is held on a $10,000 bond.
