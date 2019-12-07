FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: after a mild Sunday, a strong cold front will bring in colder air by later Monday.

For the rest of this evening and tonight, expect mostly clear skies and a chance of patchy fog by daybreak. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with breezy south to southwest winds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our next cold front will arrive on Monday and gusty north winds will develop in the afternoon. Highs should top out in the upper 50s before falling later in the day.