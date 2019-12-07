FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: after a mild Sunday, a strong cold front will bring in colder air by later Monday.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Low rain chances will accompany the cold front from later Monday into Tuesday morning.
For the rest of this evening and tonight, expect mostly clear skies and a chance of patchy fog by daybreak. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with breezy south to southwest winds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our next cold front will arrive on Monday and gusty north winds will develop in the afternoon. Highs should top out in the upper 50s before falling later in the day.
A storm system will try to become organized to our south Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. This may bring light rain to north Texas and a few showers up along the Red River. Lows in the upper 20s to 30s by Tuesday morning. A few wet snowflakes may mix in but no accumulation is expected. Skies will clear later Tuesday but it will be cold with highs in the 40s to low 50s.
Seasonably cool air will linger for the remainder of next week under a mix of sun and clouds.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
