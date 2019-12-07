Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

OFFICER SHOT-HOUSTON
Police: Houston officer shot, suspect being sought
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police officer has been shot and a suspect is being sought. Police officials said in a tweet that the officer was shot about 6 p.m. Saturday. It wasn't known what led to the shooting on the city's End End. Police Chief Art Acevedo says on Twitter that one of the department's officers had been shot and requested people to “please pray.” The unidentified officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital with unspecified injuries. No further information was immediately available.
ESCAPE ATTEMPT-MOTHER-SON
Texas mom sent to prison for helping son escape from jail
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio mother has been sentenced to 10 years prison for helping her son and two other inmates escape from a county jail last year. The San Antonio Express-News reported that 61-year-old Gabrielle De Arroyo was sentenced Friday after being convicted in October on a charge of hindering apprehension or obstructing an investigation. According to testimony from her trial, De Arroyo worked with two others to smuggle a saw blade and other contraband into the Bexar County Jail to help her son, Luis Antonio Arroyo, and inmates Jacob Brownson and Eric Treviño escape on March 2, 2018. The three were captured within an hour of their escape.
COUNCILMAN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE
West Texas councilman indicted in domestic violence case
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An attorney for a West Texas city councilman says the official plans to finish his term following his indictment on a charge related to a domestic violence incident. The El Paso Times reports city representative Sam Morgan was indicted last month on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that authorities say stems from allegations he hit his wife on Oct. 4. According to the indictment, Morgan, 54, is also accused[AP Style 1] of threatening his wife with a firearm. Morgan’s attorney, Leonard Morales, said his client plans to plead not guilty.
ILLEGAL POLITICAL DONATIONS SCHEME
Texas businessman pleads guilty to making illegal donations
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston businessman has pleaded guilty to making illegal political contributions as part of a scheme to potentially influence various candidates for federal office. James D. Dannenbaum pleaded guilty to violating the Federal Election Campaign Act during a court hearing on Friday in Houston federal court. The 80-year-old Dannenbaum is the former CEO of Houston-based Dannenbaum Engineering Corp. Prosecutors say Dannenbaum admitted that from 2015 through 2017, he and his company made $323,300 in illegal contributions through various employees and their family members to federal candidates and their committees. Dannenbaum is set to be sentenced on March 5. He faces up to two years in prison.
RICE-LAMAR
Atwood scores 22 to carry Lamar past Rice 73-60
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — T.J. Atwood had 22 points as Lamar topped Rice 73-60. Atwood shot 9 for 11 from the floor.
ST MARY'S (TX)-TEXAS A&M-CC
Smith carries Texas A&M-CC over St. Mary's (TX) 81-53
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Myles Smith had 20 points and eight rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi romped past Division II St. Mary's (TX) 81-53. Elijah Schmidt had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-5), which held St. Mary’s to 18 second-half points.
UALR-NORTH TEXAS
North Texas his record 19 3-pointers in 76-53 rout of ULAR
DENTON, Texas (AP) — North Texas hit a program record 19 3-pointers in its 76-53 rout of Arkansas-Little Rock on. Umoja Gibson had a season-high 23 points with seven 3-pointers for North Texas (4-6) and James Reese had 12 points with four 3s.
AP-US-PETROCHEMICAL-FIRE-TEXAS
Report: Fire at Texas facility caused by equipment failure
HOUSTON (AP) — Local and federal investigators say a fire at a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility that burned for days in March was accidental and caused by equipment failure at a storage tank. The report by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concludes the failure took place within a piece of equipment that holds an electric motor and a pump next to the tank. The report says forensic testing would need to be done to determine what caused the equipment to fail. Intercontinental Terminals Company, which owns the facility, says it continues to work to understand the fire's cause.
BC-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM
Lawsuit challenges speedy reviews of asylum claims
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A lawsuit claims a new effort to speed up initial reviews of asylum claims to within three days denies asylum-seekers rights to consult attorneys. It is the latest challenge to the Trump administration's efforts to change asylum policies and practices since the U.S. became the world's top destination for asylum-seekers in 2017. Fast-track procedures introduced in El Paso, Texas, in early October may be expanded to other parts of the U.S. border with Mexico after a trial period.
BC-MIGRANT TENT CAMPS
Mexicans fleeing violence form new encampment on border
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — An exodus of migrants fleeing drug cartel violence and corruption in Mexico has mired hundreds of immigrants in ramshackle tent camps across the border from El Paso, Texas. Tent encampments filled with immigrants have been growing in size at several border crossings in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, driven by a surge in asylum seekers from southern Mexico.One camp in Juarez is entirely populated by about 250 Mexican asylum seekers, who are living in increasingly dangerous and cold conditions as they wait for U.S. border authorities to let them in to the country to request asylum.