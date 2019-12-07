Lawton man sentenced for meth trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man convicted for trafficking meth, stealing property and more crimes will spend life in prison.
We last told you about William Lucas at the end of October, when he was arrested for carrying 3 pounds of meth, other drugs and a pair of handguns.
Friday, Lucas was sentenced for that arrest, along with unrelated drug charges from last year.
He was ordered to serve multiple concurrent life sentences, one for each of his charges.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.