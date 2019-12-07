Lawton photographers take individual, family portraits for free

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - More than 100 individuals and families came out to Cache Road Square Saturday afternoon to smile for the camera at the third annual Help Portrait Lawton event.
Help Portrait is a worldwide initiative where photographers take professional portraits at no cost to the client.
On Saturday, several Lawton photographers donated their time and talent so that others could have cherished family heirlooms.
Each person who came to the event was able to have their photo taken, printed and framed for free.
“I understand, as a luxury photographer, I’m expensive, on a day-to-day basis. But unfortunately, there are going to be people that will never be able to afford what I offer, and I think everybody should have a family portrait," said Chris Martin, Help Portrait Lawton organizer. "I there should be pictures on the wall, because it’s a cherished family heirloom. I know how important those are, especially in the case of a house fire, a loss of memory, loss of a loved one, to have that picture means the world to some people.”
Many local nonprofits were also at the Help Portrait event, sharing information about what resources they offer in the community.
Martin said this year’s event was a success.
