Benefit for Lawton infant hospitalized with RSV

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s that time of year again. Sniffles, coughs and scratchy throats are everywhere. Parents are disinfecting and sanitizing and worrying about the flu. But there is another virus parents of young children should be aware of.
RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms, but for the tiniest babies and those with compromised immune systems, it can be life threatening.
Unfortunately, this is something a Lawton family knows first-hand.
Demi Garcia was born premature at just 28 weeks. After spending a little more than a month in the hospital, she was strong enough to join her parents and three siblings at home.
But less than two weeks later Demi ended up with RSV. She was taken to OU Children’s Hospital and put on life support.
It’s now been two weeks since she was re-admitted and complications from the virus have her, once again, fighting for her life.
Through all of this, the only thing the family has asked for is prayers, but a friend of the family is holding a benefit. April Bradshaw is using her love of painting to give back.
“Painting is just what I do," said April Bradshaw, who is hosting Demi’s Benefit Paint Party & Raffle. "I actually host paint parties, that’s my business. I don’t have all the money to give them so I just thought that I could throw a paint party and all of the proceeds from the paint party I could give to them.”
Unfortunately, April knows all too well that the expenses of having a child in the hospital add up quickly.
“I had a baby in the NICU and I actually lost him," said Bradshaw. "So, their story just means a lot to me. They’re really good friends. I know how hard it is and so, I just wanted to be able to help them.”
Demi’s Benefit Paint Party & Raffle is being held Sunday, December 8th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the VFW Post 5263 on NE 20th St. in Lawton. If you’d like to RSVP for the paint party, visit Classy Creations on Facebook.
The benefit also features a raffle. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets can be bought on the event’s Facebook page: Demi’s Benefit Paint Party & Raffle.
