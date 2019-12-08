First Alert Forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for today (12/08 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! For this Sunday morning, some areas of Texoma could see some patchy fog develop. It won’t stick around long and should lift between 8AM to 9AM. Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Despite mostly cloudy conditions today, we’ll still see temperatures top off in the upper 60s to low & mid 70s! South to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph.
Enjoy the mild temperatures today because by tomorrow morning, temperatures are expected to drop.... thanks to a cold front! Overnight temperatures will be mild in the mid 40s to low 50s with cloudy conditions persisting. As the front moves through by lunchtime temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 50s! We’re tracking some rain showers for southern Texoma, primarily along & south of the Red River. Winds will be gusty out of the west then switching to the north at 15 to 30mph.
The rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning but overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. So a few wet snowflakes may mix in but no accumulation is expected! Skies will clear later Tuesday but it will be cold with highs in the 40s to low 50s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.
The cold air continues into Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Clouds begin to taper off leading to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day with highs in the mid 50s. We’re under a mix of sun and clouds beyond Wednesday with seasonably cool air will linger until next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
