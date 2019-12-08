Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce discusses December events

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The 2019 Wichita Mountains Classic Show features three main shows, which include Steer, Heifer, Junior Pre-Show and the new category of Showmanship on December 6th through December 8th at Great Plains Coliseum.
From the “Coors Winter National” to the Wichita Mountains Classic Show, over the span of several decades the event has garnered national participation from youth throughout the country eager to showcase all their hard work. Vendor booths will be set up throughout the weekend of the show for guests to shop local businesses.
The State of Healthcare Luncheon is on Thursday, December 12th 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Lawton Country Club.
The State of Industry Luncheon highlights a new industry each month and focuses on the latest trends/updates as part of the industry.
This month will highlight the current status of our healthcare industry. Our special guest speaker Marcus McEntire, is a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 50. McEntire was elected to the office on November 8, 2016.
