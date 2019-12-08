Scores and Doors Workshop founder speaking at State ACT Conference

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton woman who started an ACT prep workshop was selected to speak in Stillwater next year.
Kimberly Jones started the Scores and Doors Workshop in March to help students score high on the ACT exam. These workshops focus on the math and science portion of the exam.
It gives them an understanding of the types of questions and the time they have to complete the test. Jones will now be going to the 2020 State ACT Conference in March.
“I just received information about it this past week in reference to me being a speaker and introducing this program on a state level. So other people from around the state will pick up the strategy of scores and doors. I’m excited about it though," said Jones.
“This workshop definitely helped me get into the 30′s on my ACT. It definitely showed me how to conquer the sections and do well overall," said Andrew Saliba.
Saliba is a part of an ACT prep club at MacArthur High School and encourages others to join.
Information on upcoming workshops can be found at the Patterson Center.
