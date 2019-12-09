Duncan High School hosts open house for STEM Lab

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -An open house for a new Innovation Center and STEM Lab is set to take place Monday in Duncan.
Renovations for a new Innovation Center and STEM Lab started this summer on Duncan High School’s campus. It was made possible through The Opal Lowry Trust and Halliburton Charitable Foundation.
“This use to be the old science building and at one point it was the old shop for Duncan High School, but most recently only the art rooms have been used on part of the building. The rest of the building was in bad shape. A lot of leaks, really dilapidated, so to make this building complete again and new again is just really exciting for everyone,” said Haylee Root with DPS Foundation.
Root said this now gives students an area to work instead of having to go to a technology center, or a facility with a shop to build things.
“We are a 100% STEM community at this point. Our schools are 100% STEM, and having this innovation center including a fabrication lab, STEM lab, and STEM classrooms right here on campus is for the whole district, not just high school," said Root.
STEM Teacher, Davis Loafman said this lab will allow students to gain skills for life after high school.
“I want them to really treat it as an employability chance. We send a lot of students to Red River Technology Center to further STEM after high school even, and from here they learn to work in a group, independently, meet deadlines, and be an adult," said Loafman.
“I think it’s a really great environment for us to start working and have more area for us to do our projects and kind of a quieter environment for us to work harder," said Student, Ayden Pennypacker.
During the open house students will be displaying some of their latest projects such as 3D printed Christmas ornaments, and robotic mazes.
The open house is Monday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Duncan High School.
Everyone is encouraged to come out.
