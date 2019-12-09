First Alert Forecast: A cold front arrives by tomorrow afternoon (12/8 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Enjoy y’all we’re able to enjoy the mild temperatures today because by tomorrow morning, temperatures are expected to drop.... thanks to a cold front! Overnight temperatures will be mild in the mid 40s to low 50s with cloudy conditions persisting. As the front moves through by lunchtime temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 50s! Temps will drop as colder air moves into Texoma so expect to see air temperatures nearing 50° by 5 PM. We’re tracking some rain showers for southern Texoma, primarily along & south of the Red River. Winds will be gusty out of the west then switching to the north at 15 to 30mph.
The rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning but overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. So a few wet snowflakes may mix in but no accumulation is expected! The ground is just too warm for it to stick to any surfaces! Skies will clear later Tuesday but it will be cold with highs in the 40s to low 50s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.
The cold air continues into Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Clouds begin to taper off leading to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day with highs in the mid 50s. We’re under a mix of sun and clouds beyond Wednesday with seasonably cool air will linger until next weekend.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.