First Alert Forecast: A cold front arrives by tomorrow afternoon (12/8 PM)

Enjoy y’all we’re able to enjoy the mild temperatures today because by tomorrow morning, temperatures are expected to drop.... thanks to a cold front! Overnight temperatures will be mild in the mid 40s to low 50s with cloudy conditions persisting. As the front moves through by lunchtime temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 50s! Temps will drop as colder air moves into Texoma so expect to see air temperatures nearing 50° by 5 PM. We’re tracking some rain showers for southern Texoma, primarily along & south of the Red River. Winds will be gusty out of the west then switching to the north at 15 to 30mph.