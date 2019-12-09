FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: temperatures return to seasonable levels but another cold front is on the horizon.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s. A fast-moving storm system will bring some clouds and breezy winds on Thursday and highs may be a tad cooler than Wednesday. At the end of the weekend, expect dry conditions and temperatures closer to 60. A strong cold front will approach Texoma from Sunday into Monday, bringing some bitterly cold air for early next week. Right now, precipitation chances are expected to be very low into next week.