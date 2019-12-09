FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: temperatures return to seasonable levels but another cold front is on the horizon.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Temperatures will be near average for most of this week.
Cloudy this evening through tonight, along with chilly temperatures. Any showers will be south of the Red River. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by 9PM and upper 20s to low 30s by morning. Winds will lighten up overnight and only be 5-15 mph tomorrow, shifting to the south in the afternoon. Skies will clear tomorrow afternoon but it will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.
Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s. A fast-moving storm system will bring some clouds and breezy winds on Thursday and highs may be a tad cooler than Wednesday. At the end of the weekend, expect dry conditions and temperatures closer to 60. A strong cold front will approach Texoma from Sunday into Monday, bringing some bitterly cold air for early next week. Right now, precipitation chances are expected to be very low into next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
