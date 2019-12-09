First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will slowly fall today

We’re also tracking some low rain chances as well with this cold front. Most of the action is looking to stay at/ south of the Red River. Higher probability of rain for places like Bowie, Graham, W.F. & Archer City where places like Altus, Lawton, Duncan can’t rule out a quick sprinkle/ passing shower. Most of the rain is looking to move into Texoma after 6PM tonight. Rain chances tomorrow morning are looking far & few for southwest Oklahoma compared to those in our most southern counties of the viewing area. Thanks to some cold air aloft there is also a possibility of a few flurries mixed in between 3AM to 10AM. This is looking to primarily happen in Northern Texas, east of W.F. Archer City, Bowie & Graham specifically. The ground is still too warm for anything to stick, so no accumulation is expected! We’ll see temperatures around freezing early Tuesday morning and highs will only top out in the upper 40s! Tuesday will start off cloudy but clearing is expected and we’ll see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Share Your Christmas is also happening tomorrow at both Walmart locations here in Lawton! So make sure to stop by, say hello to your 7News Crew & help out the local community at the same time!