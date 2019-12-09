First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will slowly fall today

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! To start this Monday morning we’re trending mostly cloudy but clouds will thicken up as a cold front moves through our region by mid morning. As the cold front approaches, our highs today will actually occur between 10AM to 11AM. Upper 40s north, mid 50s in central Texoma & a few lower 60s south. As the cold front passes by, winds also during this time are expected to pick up! Start off out of the west and then switching to the north at 15 to 30mph. By lunchtime, temps will be in the low 50s and falling into the upper 40s near 4PM. So while we’re starting today relatively mild, it’s a good idea to grab the extra jacket this morning because you’ll need it by this afternoon.
We’re also tracking some low rain chances as well with this cold front. Most of the action is looking to stay at/ south of the Red River. Higher probability of rain for places like Bowie, Graham, W.F. & Archer City where places like Altus, Lawton, Duncan can’t rule out a quick sprinkle/ passing shower. Most of the rain is looking to move into Texoma after 6PM tonight. Rain chances tomorrow morning are looking far & few for southwest Oklahoma compared to those in our most southern counties of the viewing area. Thanks to some cold air aloft there is also a possibility of a few flurries mixed in between 3AM to 10AM. This is looking to primarily happen in Northern Texas, east of W.F. Archer City, Bowie & Graham specifically. The ground is still too warm for anything to stick, so no accumulation is expected! We’ll see temperatures around freezing early Tuesday morning and highs will only top out in the upper 40s! Tuesday will start off cloudy but clearing is expected and we’ll see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Share Your Christmas is also happening tomorrow at both Walmart locations here in Lawton! So make sure to stop by, say hello to your 7News Crew & help out the local community at the same time!
Feel like temperatures are also going to play a big roll over the next several mornings. Air temps will be in in the upper 20s to low 30s but feeling more like the upper teens to low 20s! The cold air is looking to stick around heading into Thursday morning.
We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds through the rest of this week. Temperatures during this time are going to be very seasonable in the 50s.
Have a great Monday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.