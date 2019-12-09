Fletcher Christmas Store offers free presents to families in need

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - The Fletcher community is making sure residents do not have to go without this holiday season by offering free Christmas presents to families in need.
Nine years ago, Penny Hammonds and her daughter saw a need in the community... Families struggling to buy presents. So, they started the Fletcher Christmas Store.
“What people do, they call us and make an appointment and then they come in by appointment and then they shop for toys if can’t afford toys to buy for their kids for Christmas,” said Hammonds.
Two months before Christmas, Fletcher residents and volunteers start collecting toys and gifts for kids, from newborns to 18-year-olds.
“They get stocking stuffers, and then they get a larger gift and they get two smaller gifts and then every family receives a game,” said Hammonds. “That’s for each child.”
“It’s probably my favorite four days of the year,” said Sarah Smith, a volunteer at the Fletcher Christmas Store.
Smith has been volunteering at the Fletcher Christmas Store for several years and said connecting with people while they pick out gifts is always a meaningful experience.
“To be able to hear a little bit of their stories, some of them aren’t here because they want to be, but that we’re glad to be able to give them what they need because I don’t think there’s anything worse for a kid to have to know that their parents are struggling through Christmas and not to have anything on Christmas morning," said Smith. "This gives them the opportunity to do that.”
Because of many helping hands, 113 families from Fletcher and other surrounding rural communities will have a happier holiday.
Hammonds said the Fletcher Christmas Store will be open December 9-10 for families to come by. If you live in the Fletcher area and would like to shop for gifts, you can call Hammonds to make an appointment at (580) 678-0913.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.