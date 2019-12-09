Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

OFFICER SHOT-HOUSTON
Houston police sergeant shot and killed; suspect in custody
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an officer. Police officials say Sgt. Christopher Brewster was shot just before 6 p.m. Saturday and died about half an hour later. Police said in a news release Sunday that 25-year-old Arturo Solis is charged with capital murder of a police officer. Police Chief Art Acevedo says a woman initially reported Solis for assault. Among the responding officers, Brewster later spotted the couple, but was shot as he approached. Acevedo says the shooting was captured on body camera. Police say two firearms have been recovered.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TEXAS-PIERCE-BUSH
Grandson of late President Bush runs for Congress in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The grandson of former President George H.W. Bush is the latest member of his famous family to run for office. Pierce Bush announced Monday that he'll run in the Republican primary for a congressional seat near Houston. Pierce Bush has spent the past three years as chief executive of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Texas. He joins a crowded field vying to replace Republican Rep. Pete Olson, who is retiring from a district that Democrats nearly flipped in 2018. The only Bush currently in elected office is George P. Bush, another grandson of the former president, who is in his second term as Texas' land commissioner.
OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
Arkansas officer 'ambushed and executed,' police chief says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine why a 35-year-old man approached a patrol vehicle in a college town in northwest Arkansas and fatally shot a police officer at point blank range. Police say Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol vehicle Saturday night outside police headquarters when London Phillips shot him several times. Two other officers ran outside and opened fire, killing Phillips. Police said they don't know why Phillips shot Carr but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer. Carr's death was one of three killings of police officers nationwide in a two-day period.
DEPUTY CHARGED
Bexar County deputy charged with unlawful strip searches
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 49-year-old Bexar County deputy has been charged with allegedly illegally strip searching six females. The sheriff's office says in a news released that Floyd Berry faces three misdemeanor counts of official oppression for searches conducted from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4. Jail records show Berry is in custody. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
ESCAPE ATTEMPT-MOTHER-SON
Texas mom sent to prison for helping son escape from jail
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio mother has been sentenced to 10 years prison for helping her son and two other inmates escape from a county jail last year. The San Antonio Express-News reported that 61-year-old Gabrielle De Arroyo was sentenced Friday after being convicted in October on a charge of hindering apprehension or obstructing an investigation. According to testimony from her trial, De Arroyo worked with two others to smuggle a saw blade and other contraband into the Bexar County Jail to help her son, Luis Antonio Arroyo, and inmates Jacob Brownson and Eric Treviño escape on March 2, 2018. The three were captured within an hour of their escape.
AP-US-ACCIDENTAL-SHOOTINGS-BY-POLICE-SCHOOLS
Accidental shootings raise questions about arming teachers
SEATTLE (AP) — As the U.S. looks for ways to respond to mass shootings at schools, some say more people should carry guns, including teachers. But a close look at unintentional shootings by law enforcement officers raises doubts about whether more guns would help keep students safe. An Associated Press investigation documented 1,422 unintentional shootings by officers at 258 agencies since 2012. Twenty-two occurred at schools. Experts note that law officers get more specialized firearms training than most but say it’s still insufficient.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTINGS BY POLICE
Accidental shootings by police expose training shortfalls
SEATTLE (AP) — An Associated Press review has found accidental shootings occurred in recent years at law enforcement agencies small and large across the United States. They sometimes injured officers, suspects or bystanders, or even caused deaths. And while countless law enforcement officers safely perform their duties every day, some experts say even a small number of accidental shootings is unacceptable because they're preventable. They say officers don't get the training they need to handle their guns proficiently, especially in life-and-death situations.
COUNCILMAN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE
West Texas councilman indicted in domestic violence case
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An attorney for a West Texas city councilman says the official plans to finish his term following his indictment on a charge related to a domestic violence incident. The El Paso Times reports city representative Sam Morgan was indicted last month on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that authorities say stems from allegations he hit his wife on Oct. 4. According to the indictment, Morgan, 54, is also accused[AP Style 1] of threatening his wife with a firearm. Morgan’s attorney, Leonard Morales, said his client plans to plead not guilty.
ILLEGAL POLITICAL DONATIONS SCHEME
Texas businessman pleads guilty to making illegal donations
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston businessman has pleaded guilty to making illegal political contributions as part of a scheme to potentially influence various candidates for federal office. James D. Dannenbaum pleaded guilty to violating the Federal Election Campaign Act during a court hearing on Friday in Houston federal court. The 80-year-old Dannenbaum is the former CEO of Houston-based Dannenbaum Engineering Corp. Prosecutors say Dannenbaum admitted that from 2015 through 2017, he and his company made $323,300 in illegal contributions through various employees and their family members to federal candidates and their committees. Dannenbaum is set to be sentenced on March 5. He faces up to two years in prison.
AP-US-PETROCHEMICAL-FIRE-TEXAS
Report: Fire at Texas facility caused by equipment failure
HOUSTON (AP) — Local and federal investigators say a fire at a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility that burned for days in March was accidental and caused by equipment failure at a storage tank. The report by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concludes the failure took place within a piece of equipment that holds an electric motor and a pump next to the tank. The report says forensic testing would need to be done to determine what caused the equipment to fail. Intercontinental Terminals Company, which owns the facility, says it continues to work to understand the fire's cause.