Live fire exercise prepares soldiers for combat

Fort Sill, Okla. (TNN) -Community leaders got a first hand look at a live fire exercise Saturday on Fort Sill.
The Seventy Fifth Field Artillery Brigade hosted this exercise where they use this training to prepare them for deployment.
This allows them to maintain their readiness throughout the year and prepare for large ground combat operations.
“So I’m very proud of the hard work that our soldiers put into these exercises. This takes time away from their families and our families are our absolute support structure, but the amount of effort, the amount of hard work is a sacrifice that is required of us to protect the nation and the people of America," said LTC. Paul Lashley.
Lieutenant Colonel Lashley said they love having members of the community come out so they can show them how they protect America, and tell the stories of the hard working soldiers.
