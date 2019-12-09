Local animal rescue bringing Santa to your door

HOBART, Okla. (TNN) - We generally put our kids to bed before Santa comes down the chimney, but one local animal rescue is offering the chance for Santa to personally deliver presents directly to your kids this Christmas season.
S.T.A.R.R., which stands for Shelter Transport and Rescue Resources, works as an animal rescue in some of the smaller communities around our area, taking in animals that would be euthanized, getting them healthy and finding them new homes. They do that solely off of donations. This year for the price of a $25 donation, they will personally have Santa Claus bring your presents to your kids.
For S.T.A.R.R., the fundraiser is all about the kids.
"Well, of course, the little kids just stand in amazement like Santa, where did you come from? The parents are very grateful, they like to see the kids happy and so do we,” said co-founder Duane Boggs.
For a donation of $25 or more, S.T.A.R.R will take your gifts and have Santa personally deliver them to your children at a time you agree upon. All of that money will be helping animals.
"The small towns that don’t have shelters, we work a lot with them. We take dogs out of kill shelters and we find rescues for them so they aren’t euthanized. We’re just one rescue in southwest Oklahoma and ourselves, we’ve helped save over 3,000 dogs in just seven years. That’s a lot of dogs in just this area and there’s a huge need for it,” said co-founder Michele Boggs.
Helping that many dogs comes with quite a price tag, which is where the donations come in.
"It goes towards vetting, and we do have a rather large vet bill between the two vets we use, it goes towards gas and expenses for transporting,” Duane said.
This is the second year for the fundraiser and S.T.A.R.R. is still taking reservations for families across southwest Oklahoma who are interested.
"Hobart, Altus, and all the little towns in between. Really anywhere in this little southwest region here. We’ll go anywhere,” Michele aid.
If you are interested in signing up, you can find more information here.
