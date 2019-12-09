Pecan Creek VFD officially in operation

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department was eager to decrease the response times to people between Lawton and Cache. Now, after several years of trying to get the department open, Chief Thomas Myers and his crew of over 25 volunteers are officially open for business.
“We’re happy. Our responders are elated," said Chief Myers. "They are ready to go out the door at any time. We always have a good response and a good turnout.”
The Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department will cover Northwest Deyo Mission Road to 112th and then from Lee Boulevard to the Fort Sill boundary, about a two mile area. Chief Myers said now that they are in operation, citizens can count on a quicker response time.
“We are a volunteer department, so the volunteers do have to get to the station, get their gear and equipment," said Chief Myers. "It may range anywhere from, as right now, we’re here. We could respond within moments, versus five to seven minutes.”
Adam Kowal was previously a firefighter in Dallas. When he moved to the area, he saw an opportunity to get involved and jumped on it.
“Once it gets in your blood, it’s in there," said Kowal, Pecan Creek VFD company officer. "Anything you can do to help anybody, particularly this department, so that they can help my community now, I wanted to give whatever I could.”
Although he has only been in Oklahoma a couple months, Kowal said he can relate to the department’s excitement to get started.
“I understand they’ve had a lot of road blocks, a lot of hoops to jump through to get in operation and I can understand and relate to that, to that excitement to get up and running," said Kowal. “I’m thrilled that they let me be a part of the organization as it gets off the ground. We’re hoping to prove ourselves to our community.”
The Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department was authorized to operate December 1.
